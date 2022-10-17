Ponniyin Selvan box office collections; Hits 300 crores in India, Set to cross 200 crores in Tamil Nadu today

The box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Ponniyin Selvan added another Rs. 22 crores to its box office tally in its third weekend, with nearly Rs. 18 crores coming from Tamil Nadu. The hold from the second weekend was good with a 60 per cent drop while Tamil Nadu held better with a 54 per cent drop. The film breached the Rs. 300 crores mark on Sunday, becoming the third Kollywood movie ever to do so after 2.0 and Vikram. It will be going over Vikram tomorrow, to become the second highest grosser from the industry in India.

Week One - Rs. 202.50 crores

Week Two - Rs. 76.50 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 4.25 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 8 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 9.75 crores

Total - Rs. 301 crores

The film will also become the first film ever to gross Rs. 200 crores in Tamil Nadu today, in fact by the time you are reading this it already has. Earlier last week, PS-1 became the biggest grosser of all time in Tamil Nadu. In its third weekend, PS-1 maintained a 20 per cent lead over Vikram in Tamil Nadu. Vikram went on to do Rs. 24 crores after its third weekend in the state but it didn’t have any competition for a long time, while PS-1 will be facing Diwali releases next week. Depending on how Diwali releases perform, the film will likely reach around Rs. 220-230 crores in the state.

The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 199 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 23.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 26.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 23.50 crores

North India - Rs. 28.50 crores

Total - Rs. 301 crores

The film has grossed another $19.80 million (Rs. 164 crores) internationally, for a worldwide box office total of Rs. 465 crores approx.

