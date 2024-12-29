The Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2: The Rule is continuing to be an unstoppable force at the box office in Hindi, as the film has created another all time record in the fourth weekend. According to early estimates, the Sukumar directorial has collected in the range of Rs 26.00 to Rs 26.50 crore in the fourth weekend, taking the 25-day total collections to Rs 688.75 crore. The film is all set to debut in the Rs 700 crore club by Tuesday, and end the year by scoring a record that could stand tall for years to come by.

Pushpa 2: The Rule collected Rs 6.25 crore on 4th Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 9.00 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.00 crore on Sunday. The film remained the #1 pick in North India despite competition from Mufasa and Baby John, and is not looking to stop anytime soon. Given the present trends, there is a bright chance for this Allu Arjun led action entertainer to even enter the Rs 800 crore club in Hindi, though we shall get a clearer picture on this with the hold on fifth Friday.

Pushpa 2 has sold over 4 crore tickets in Hindi version, and is among the most viewed films of the modern era, joining the greatest of all time – Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and Bahubali 2 (2017). The film is the only film apart from the aforementioned two to sell 4 crore tickets or more in Hindi version. For those unaware, both Bahubali and Gadar had scored history with over 5 crore ticket sales in Hindi language.

Pushpa 2 will reap benefit of the holiday period from Monday to Wednesday as well, as is expected to put up another Rs 20.00 crore to Rs 25 crore over the next four days. The film has broken the fourth weekend record of Jawan, which had collected around Rs 22 crore, and now holds the #1 spot. Pushpa 2 is now the undisputed record holder for all the weeks and weekends through its run.

Here’s a look at Pushpa 2 Weekly Box Office Collection

Week One: Rs 389 crore

Week Two: Rs 178 crore

Week Three: Rs 95.50 crore

4th Friday: Rs 6.25 crore

4th Saturday: Rs 9.00 crore

4th Sunday: Rs 11.00 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 688.75 crore (Estimates)

