Vicky Kaushal’s period action drama Chhaava has taken a strong start at the Indian box office, netting an estimated Rs 30 - 31 crore on its opening day. These numbers mark the highest opening day collection of the actor’s career as a main lead. However, the film’s performance is heavily unbalanced given its stronghold in Maharashtra, where it has seen impressive footfalls, while collections in other states remain average.

Day 1 Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day Collection (Rs Crore) Day 1 31 Cr

The film’s strong base in Maharashtra, for those who may not know, is due to its subject matter. Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra’s history. The film’s themes of courage, sacrifice, and Maratha pride have resonated deeply with the local audience. Additionally, the film was promoted extensively in Maharashtra, with political and cultural groups backing the movie. In contrast, its appeal in other regions of the country remains limited due to a lack of familiarity with the great ruler.

Word of wisdom: Every Indian should know about the valor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire during the Mughal era. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ascended the Maratha throne amid aggressive invasions by Aurangzeb. The narrative of the movie focuses on his military prowess, diplomatic acumen, and the supreme sacrifice he made for his kingdom.

The action-packed drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, is complemented by a stirring musical score by A.R. Rahman and grand production values. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Kaushal. The film also features standout performances from seasoned actors Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta, and more.

While Chhaava has taken an impressive start, a good portion of its numbers are being attributed to external factors in Maharashtra. The real test for the film will begin after the weekend when organic viewers will determine its long-term box office run. If the trends hold steady on Monday and beyond, Chhaava could be in for a strong lifetime performance. Otherwise, tides may turn just as quickly.

Captain America: Brave New World debuted alongside Chhaava in India. Both movies are available on IMAX and standard screens. Have you booked tickets for any of the offerings yet?