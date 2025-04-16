Sachein Re-Release Box Office: Can this Thalapathy Vijay film affect Good Bad Ugly's run in Tamil?

Sachein Re-Release Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are two of the biggest superstars in the Tamil film industry. While Ajith Kumar is currently dominating the box office with his latest action entertainer Good Bad Ugly, Thalapathy Vijay is set to join him with the re-release of his 20-year-old romantic comedy Sachein.

Directed by John Mahendran, Sachein features Vijay, Genelia, Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam, and Raghuvaran in leading roles. Originally released in 2005, the film was a major box office success, and now, it is set to re-release in theaters on April 18, 2025, aiming to rediscover that success.

Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly has been performing well at the box office for 7 days. Released on April 10, 2025, this Ajith Kumar starrer is entering its second week. The film recently crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the Tamil Nadu box office and continues to enjoy strong demand. However, with the re-release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Sachein set for April 18, 2025, the question remains: Can this re-arrival of Sachein affect Good Bad Ugly’s box office performance?

Good Bad Ugly vs Sachein; what could be the result?

While Good Bad Ugly may prove to be a strong competitor, Thalapathy Vijay’s mere presence can draw a massive audience. Though the collections for Good Bad Ugly were expected to dip in its second week, Sachein’s re-release could cause a steeper drop than anticipated.

The advantage for Good Bad Ugly lies in the fact that Sachein is just a re-release, which typically doesn’t attract as much of an audience as a brand-new film. However, Sachein could still become a formidable contender, especially considering the box office success of Vijay’s previous re-release, Ghilli. That sports action film, re-released in April 2024, became a blockbuster with a gross of Rs 26.5 crore, surpassing Titanic and earning the title of the highest-grossing re-released film in India at the time.

As of now, Good Bad Ugly has grossed Rs 106.50 crore in Tamil Nadu, with Rs 6 crore earned on its first Tuesday, maintaining a strong box office presence. Meanwhile, Sachein has sold 9,000 tickets as of April 15, generating Rs 12 lakh at the Tamil Nadu box office. With the hype around its re-release growing, Sachein is becoming a significant competitor for Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly.

