Box Office: Good Bad Ugly crosses Viswasam to emerge as Ajith Kumar's highest grosser; Thunivu next

One can say Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar made a powerful comeback at the box office, as Good Bad Ugly has stormed past Viswasam's earnings. Within just six days of its release, the film is likely to touch a solid Rs 184 crore gross, reportedly. The next target in sight is none other than Thunivu.

Good Bad Ugly opened strong with a global weekend gross of over Rs 80 crore and has shown a consistent hold through the weekdays. As of day 5, the film stood at Rs 170.50 crore. With early numbers from Day 6 looking promising, Ajith’s fans now have their eyes set on another record. The film will officially overtake Viswasam, which closed its worldwide run at Rs 180 crore gross.

Viswasam, which was released in January 2019 alongside Rajnikanth's Petta, was a rural family drama that drew crowds in Tamil Nadu, especially from B and C centers. It was a massive success for its time, but Good Bad Ugly has gone beyond the regional appeal, delivering a fast-paced, massy entertainer that has clicked with a wider audience.

The next big record Good Bad Ugly will set eyes on is Ajith's 2023 action-thriller Thunivu, which was directed by H. Vinoth. Thunivu ended its theatrical journey with a total gross of Rs 194 crore at the worldwide box office. Going by the current momentum, it looks like Good Bad Ugly will surpass this number in just a few days, thus marking a new milestone in Ajith Kumar's career.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly is well received for its stylized action, gripping narrative, and Ajith’s magnetic screen presence, thus making it a major crowd-puller. It’s performing well across territories, including overseas, where Ajith continues to have a loyal fan base.

While box office numbers continue to pour in, one thing is clear: Good Bad Ugly is not just another hit in Ajith’s filmography—it’s a message, a reminder of the star’s undiminished power to command screens, set trends, and smash records. And this ride may just be getting started.

