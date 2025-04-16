Jaat vs Good Bad Ugly Box Office Comparison 1st Tuesday: Which movie is leading the race based on India gross collection?
Comparing the theatrical performances of Jaat and Good Bad Ugly while analyzing how these films grossed on the first Tuesday in India. Both the films were released on April 10.
Jaat vs Good Bad Ugly India Gross Box Office Comparison: Jaat and Good Bad Ugly clashed at the box office during their releases. These films arrived in cinemas on April 10, 2025. Both the movies will complete a week of their respective theatrical runs. Before this, let's compare Jaat and Good Bad Ugly based on their gross collections in India on the first Tuesday.
JAAT
Jaat, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, has been an average-performing movie in theaters. This Bollywood entertainer collected Rs 6.6 crore gross on the first Tuesday at the Indian box office.
The film received high footfalls after being benefitted from lower movie ticket prices yesterday across the nation. It comes after the action thiller helmed by Gopichand Malineni grossed Rs 8.7 crore on the first Monday.
GOOD BAD UGLY
Starring Ajith Kumar as the main lead, Good Bad Ugly is running in theates successfully. The masala-action entertainer grossed Rs 7.2 crore on the first Tuesday in India. Also starring Trisha Krishnan, the Tamil action comedy earned Rs 19 crore gross on the first Monday.
|Movies
|1st Tuesday India Gross Collections
|Jaat
|Rs 6.6 crore
|Good Bad Ugly
|Rs 7.2 crore
Jaat and Good Bad Ugly witnessed a good neck-to-neck competition at the box office yesterday. While Adhik Ravichandran's directorial is leading the race, Gopichand Malineni's helmer isn't that far behind. It is yet to be seen if Sunny Deol's comeback movie can give a tough competition to Ajith Kumar's film in the coming days.
Jaat received decent word of mouth unlike Good Bad Ugly which got positive reception from the audience. Apart from Good Bad Ugly, Jaat will also have to compete with Bollywood release, Kesari Chapter 2 starting April 18.
Jaat and Good Bad Ugly in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
