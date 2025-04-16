Sachein Re-Release Box Office: Can Thalapathy Vijay’s rom-com surpass previous re-run collections of Ghilli?

Sachein Re-Release Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay is currently one of the biggest crowd-pullers the Tamil film industry can bank on. The actor would be next seen as a lead in the political action entertainer Jana Nayagan, scheduled for a 2026 release. But before that, fans have a chance to witness the superstar once again on the big screen with the re-release of his 2005 rom-com Sachein.

Sachein was directed by John Mahendran as the Tamil adaptation of the director’s own Telugu film Neetho. The leading cast of the film featured Thalapathy Vijay alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam and Raghuvaran. Ending its run as a box office success in 2005, the film will now see a re-run at the box office from 18 April, 2025, marking 20 years of the film’s release.

Before Sachein, another Thalapathy Vijay film, Ghilli, was re-released exactly last year in April 2024, also marking the 20 years since its release in 2004. This sports action film successfully overtook Titanic’s re-run gross in India, securing its name among the highest-grossing Indian films on its re-release. With another Thalapathy Vijay re-release coming soon in theaters, can we expect Sachein to cross Ghilli’s re-release collection at the box office? Let’s analyze.

Watch the Sachein trailer

The blockbuster re-run of Ghilli at the box office

Like how it was a success in 2004, Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli proved to be a huge success in 2024 as well. The film grossed Rs 26.50 crore at the box office, proving to be a blockbuster as well as the highest-grossing re-release of the century in India till its release.

As for Sachein, the film is currently in its pre-sales phase. With 2 days remaining for its official re-release, the film grossed Rs 12 lakh in its advance booking. For a 20-year-old movie, this is a good start, with a much higher gross expected from the film coming before its release. Just like how Ghilli was already a success in its initial run, the same is the case with Sachein.

If the film attracts a good enough audience to the theaters amid its rerun, it can very well be another big and successful rerelease. Overtaking Ghilli is an achievement that depends on the hype for the film’s re-release. As Ghilli carried a huge hype for its re-release, it translated at the box office with an opening day gross of Rs 4.75 crore in India.

Sachein re-releasing soon in theaters

Sachein re-releases in theaters on 18 April, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

