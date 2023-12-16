Sam Bahadur 3rd Friday Box Office: Vicky Kaushal led biopic-drama jumps by 30 percent; Netts Rs 2.25 crores
Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh trended exceptionally at the box office after a decent start. It targets a Rs 75+ crore finish.
Sam Bahadur showed strong theatrical trending after a decent start
Sam Bahadur is set to zoom past Rs 75 crores nett by the end of its run
Sam is now playing at a theatre near you
Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh showed steady legs at the box office over its second week and then jumped by 30 percent on its third Friday. With collections of around Rs 2.25 crores on third Friday, Sam Bahadur stands at a very respectable Rs 65.25 crores after 15 days. As we write, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is witnessing solid growth, confirming yet another strong weekend and consequently, a strong week at the box office.
Sam Bahadur Shows Excellent Legs As It Jumps By 30 Percent On 3rd Friday
Sam Bahadur clashed with Animal and while it was able to withstand the competition, the opening was below the mark. However, it made up for the shortfall of the first week in the long run. For a reasonably sized film to more than double its first week numbers only shows that it has been accepted by the audience that it was meant for. The cost of production is high as a result of which the ambitious biopic drama will have to settle as an average theatrical fare.
Dunki Will Be The End To Vicky Kaushal's Busy 2023
Vicky Kaushal has had a busy year. After the super-hit success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, disastrous reception of The Great Indian Family and average success of Sam Bahadur, he returns to theatres, one last time this year, for Dunki. Dunki is expected to be his biggest theatrical outing of the year and the anticipation for the film is only increasing with every passing day.
The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Sam Bahadur Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collection
|1
|Rs 6 crores
|2
|Rs 8.75 crores
|3
|Rs 10.25 crores
|4
|Rs 3.50 crores
|5
|Rs 3.50 crores
|6
|Rs 3.25 crores
|7
|Rs 3 crores
|8
|Rs 3.50 crores
|9
|Rs 6.25 crores
|10
|Rs 7 crores
|11
|Rs 2.25 crores
|12
|Rs 2 crores
|13
|Rs 2 crores
|14
|Rs 1.75 crores
|15
|Rs 2.25 crores
|Total
|Rs 65.25 crores nett in 15 days
Watch the Sam Bahadur trailer
About Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal. Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sanya Malhotra plays his wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh reprises the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.
