Sanam Teri Kasam Day 8 India Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan and Mawra's movie is set to find LOVE despite new competition on Valentine's Day

Nine years ago, Sanam Teri Kasam failed to do wonders at the box office. A decade later, the 2016 movie is having a blockbuster theatrical run, thanks to its re-release. The romantic drama brought back Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane on the big screens while receiving much appreciation this time. After a week, Sanam Teri Kasam is all set to find love on Valentine's Day.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release To Perform Well On Valentine's Day

Jointly directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam has been maintaining a great hold at the box office. It emerged as a top performer of the week despite its clash with two new movies, Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar.

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer crossed Rs 26 crore in the first week. Now, on Day 8, the tragic romance is expected to receive boost on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Sanam Teri Kasam Competes With Chhaava In Second Innings

While Sanam Teri Kasam has already performed better than its rival releases, it will now have a face-off with Chhaava. It is yet to be seen how the 2016 movie will be able to sustain well in front of the highly-anticipated historical actioner.

More About Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam has achieved a cult status over the years. This is to note that the nine-year-old movie collected Rs 8 crore net in India during its first innings at the box office. The 2016 tragic romance surpassed the lifetime business of the movie in just two days this time. Back then, it marked Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's respective debuts in Bollywood.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

