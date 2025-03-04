Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s bold answer on Spirit’s box-office beating Baahubali sparks debate; will it boost Spirit’s hype or backfire?



Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the man behind blockbuster hits like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, is currently gearing up for his next magnum opus — Spirit, starring none other than pan-India superstar Prabhas. While expectations are already sky-high, it’s Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest statement about Spirit’s box office prospects that has taken the internet by storm.

In a recent interview, Sandeep was asked the inevitable question — can Spirit beat the monumental box-office record set by Baahubali? Instead of giving a conventional, record-breaking promise, Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered a refreshingly bold and realistic reply. He said, “To beat Baahubali, the film has to collect over ₹2000 crore. I’m not sure about that, but what I can promise is that I’ll give my best to the film. The collections will depend on how the film connects with the audience.”

This brutally honest answer has triggered mixed reactions. On one side, fans appreciated Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s sincerity and no-false-promises approach. But on the other hand, a section of Prabhas’ die-hard fans felt slightly demotivated, expecting a more confident, record-chasing statement. After all, when a superstar like Prabhas collaborates with a maverick like Sandeep Reddy Vanga, fans naturally expect nothing short of historic box office numbers.

What’s adding fuel to the debate is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s well-known knack for delivering viral statements. From Arjun Reddy days to Animal promotions, his bold comments have always kept audiences talking. This time, however, his silence on breaking specific records has left some wondering — is this deliberate underplay a strategy to surprise everyone when the film finally releases? Or is it simply Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s way of staying realistic in an era dominated by exaggerated box office claims?

Regardless of interpretations, Spirit is already one of the most anticipated films of the year. With Prabhas’ towering stardom, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s intense storytelling, and the high-octane action promised in the film, the hype is undeniable. Whether it breaks Baahubali’s record or not, one thing is certain — Spirit is going to set the box office on fire when it arrives.

As the release date nears, all eyes are on this explosive combo to see if content, star power, and smart marketing can turn Spirit into the next industry record-breaker.