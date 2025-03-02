Sandeep Reddy Vanga REACTS to Vikas Divyakirti's remark that movies like Animal make society regressive; ‘if somebody attacks you...'

Indian civil servant and educator Vikas Divyakirti criticized Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Divyakirti, known for running an IAS coaching institute and gaining widespread attention on social media, expressed strong disapproval of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. In response to his remarks, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now addressed the criticism and said that "if somebody attacks you unnecessarily, you will 100% get angry."

In a recent chat with Komal Nahata, Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to the same and said his remarks conveyed a tone that made it seem as if creating such a film was a serious wrongdoing. Vanga compared Animal to 12th Fail, claiming that while one inspires, the other contributes to societal regression.

Responding to this criticism, the speaker acknowledged that unnecessary attacks can naturally provoke anger. The filmmaker pointed out that becoming an IAS officer follows a structured path—enrolling in an institute, studying a set number of books, and dedicating a few years to preparation. He also mentioned that the officer in question runs a coaching institute.

However, he emphasized that unlike the IAS exam, filmmaking and writing cannot be mastered through a predefined course or a single teacher.

He dismissed the idea that a film could single-handedly push society backward and reflected on personal experiences, recalling how his father had once advised him that with focused effort, he could have cleared competitive exams or even pursued medicine.

While he acknowledged that his work doesn’t involve saving lives or revolutionizing the world, he questioned the claim that a movie could negatively impact society. Though such criticism initially stirred frustration, he admitted that he quickly moved past it, only remembering it when brought up again.

For those unaware, during his appearance on Neelesh Misra's Slow Interview series, Vikas Divyakirti voiced his criticism of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, joining a growing list of celebrities who have condemned the film. He argued that such movies set society back by a decade and questioned their broader impact.

Divyakirti pointed out that while the film achieved financial success, it lacked social responsibility. He questioned whether filmmakers should focus solely on monetary gains, emphasizing that a story should offer some societal value rather than merely showcasing a protagonist behaving like an animal.