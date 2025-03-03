Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga intends to make film with no male lead actor: ‘Maybe in coming 4-5 years…’

Ace Indian filmmaker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy and proved that he has arrived to rule the box office. He then stepped into Bollywood with the Hindi remake of his debut film, Kabir Singh. A couple of years later came Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, which broke major box office records despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience. After giving three male-led movies, the director is thinking of making a movie with no male lead actor. Read on!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was in a conversation with the YouTube channel Game Changers, talking about his career trajectory, the criticism his films received and everything in between. This is when the director was asked to choose between ‘A film with no songs or a film with no male lead actor.’

Without taking much time, Vanga responded, “There is one idea where I want to make a film with no male lead actor.” When the host stated that women who criticized his movies would be very happy with his decision, the filmmaker replied, “Vo bhi pasand nhi aaega unko, main likh ke deta hun. (They will not like that also. I can give it in writing.) Maybe in coming 4-5 years I will make it. You will also say it’s true what he said 5 years ago.”

During the same interview, Sandeep chooses Ranbir Kapoor over Shahid Kapoor and picked Animal over his movie Kabir Singh. The Animal helmer also spoke about the film being longer than usual and how the Rockstar actor was on board with all the decisions he made. According to SRV, the 2023 action-thriller succeeded because of the understanding between him and the Bollywood superstar.

Sharing the reason behind it, he stated, “Because for anything, there are so many scenes where any actor could say, ‘Nhi, ye thoda zyada hua, ye thoda kum hua’ (No. This was a bit too much, or this wasn’t enough).” He added that there was a “directly proportional link” between them because whatever he liked, the Sanju actor also liked.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!