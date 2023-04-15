Shaakuntalam Day 1 Worldwide Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's epic takes a low start of Rs 5 crores gross

Shaakuntalam led by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan had a low opening day at the worldwide box office as it collected around Rs 5 crores gross on day 1. Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a mythology-drama based on the popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa and the film's prospects started getting bleak from the Monday before release when unfavourable reviews started pouring from the press screening.

Shaakuntalam's Low Start Coupled With Unfavourable Reviews Indicate A Rough Road Ahead

Shaakuntalam's opening is right in the range of openings that Samantha's solo films have recorded in the recent past but Shaakuntalam is no ordinary project. The film is way bigger than all her previous solo ventures. The word of mouth is unlike Super Deluxe and Oh Baby, and that indicates that the film is going to face a hard time in the days to come. The day 2 already is seeing significant drops in high contributing centres and this isn't good especially for a film that hasn't opened big.

Shaakuntalam Failed To Please Hindi Movie Viewers

Shaakuntalam collected around Rs 40 lakh nett from its Hindi versions on day 1 and this number indicates an epic misfire in terms of assessment and judgement. Shaakuntalam was an ambitious project and was marketed as a pan-India film but it eventually didn't create the pan-India impact that it had to, atleast going by the day 1 numbers of the film.

Shaakuntalam Had A Day 1 Opening Of A Little Over Rs 2 Crores Gross In The Andhra States

In its home market, the film grossed around Rs 2.25 crores and it managed around 1.60 crores gross internationally with North America being the major contributor. The other 45 lakhs came from other languages and that gives a total of around Rs 4.80 - Rs 5 crores at the worldwide box office. It is to be seen how the film trends from here on.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu after Shaakuntalam, will be seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

