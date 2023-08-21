Shah Rukh Khan vs SRK at Box Office: Jawan outpaces Pathaan in record breaking Advance Booking Overseas

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan saw advance booking open in international box office markets last week. Set to release on September 7, we are still nearly twenty days away from the release but the film is already doing some record-breaking. Per initial counts, Jawan is outselling Pathaan at the same time before release almost everywhere, wherever the pre-sales have started. Remember, Pathaan had some ridiculous pre-sales, with no other Bollywood film even close to it.

In the United States, Jawan has clocked over USD 100K for its first day, nineteen days before release, full ten days ahead of Pathaan which crossed the same nine days before release. Pathaan had the highest-ever opening for a Bollywood film in North America earlier this year with USD 1.49 million first day. With the unprecedented interest exhibited in Jawan through these early pre-sales, it is anticipated that the film will renew that record. Pre-sales aren’t open in Canada yet but are expected to begin in a couple of days.

Similarly in the UK, nearly 3.5K tix worth GBP 35K are sold in Cineworld and Odeon for the first day outpacing what Pathaan had just a week before release. The other big chain in the country VUE is yet to open sales.

Australia's advances are 20 per cent ahead of Pathaan at the same point of time, selling over 1K tix. Notably, Pathaan was a holiday release in Australia setting new opening records for Bollywood films by a huge margin. For Jawan to not just match but actually go ahead of it is simply phenomenal.

Middle East is also reporting strong pre-sales, with the leading cinema chain of the region, VOX selling 930 tix in UAE for the first day as of today morning. In all around 1500 tix are sold for the first day in UAE.

These pre-sales numbers are quite early but they are a great harbinger of what is to come. For the record, Pathaan had the biggest start internationally for a Bollywood film with USD 4.70 million opening day and USD 26.30 million five-days weekend. If the current sales momentum continues before and after release, Jawan will be breaking several opening records, including the two mentioned above.

About Jawan Movie

Jawan is an action drama directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 7 September 2023 in Standard, IMAX, 4DX and other premium formats. The film is released by Yash Raj Films in the overseas market.

