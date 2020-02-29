Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann starrer maintains a fair hold on 2nd Friday

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana’s homosexual love story entered the second week with a fair box office collection. After a steady week one, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s second Friday collections dip but remain fair.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 8: After having a steady hold on box office in the first week, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer entered the second week on a steady note. Dipping a bit on second Friday, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Box office collections of day 8 remained low but the film maintained its fair hold at the ticket windows. Though the drop on second Friday is significant from Opening day’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collections of Rs 9 Crore, for the second week, the numbers looked fair.

As per Box Office India's early estimates, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected Rs 1.75 Crore on the second Friday. As per this, the total box office collection of Ayushmann’s film is estimated to be Rs 44.10 Crore. Hence, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan may gain momentum over the second weekend and may mint moolah over Saturday and Sunday. Though the drop on the second Friday is more than 75% but it is normal as per expected the norms. Ayushmann’s film has managed to do good business in the Delhi NCR region.

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta apart from Ayushmann, the film is one of the most commercial ones on the subject of homosexuality. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got a great response from the audience in the first week and collected Rs 42 crore in 7 Days. In the second week too, it is expected to add more Rs 10 crore in its kitty as per the report. However, the competition from starrer Thappad will surely have some impact over the second weekend for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Box Office Collection for the opening week is as follows:

Day 1 - Rs 9 Crore

Day 2 - Rs 10.75

Day 3 - Rs 11 Crore

Day 4- Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 5- Rs 3 Crore

Day 6- Rs 2.50 Crore

Day 7- Rs 2.60 Crore

Day 8- Rs 1.75 Crore

TOTAL Box Office Collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Rs 44.10 Crore (estimates)

