Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 2 Collection: Ayushmann's film wins over as it mints Rs 10.75 Cr

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film managed to mint good numbers on day 2 as well. As per a report, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan may become Ayushmann’s biggest opener.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer movie which hit the screens this Friday. The movie's collection on Day 1 was Rs 9 Crore. The movie got the advantage of releasing on a holiday of Maha Shivratri. Hence, the film performed better at the ticket windows. The real value of the Friday collections is around 50-55%. If it was not a holiday then the movie would have collected around Rs 7 Crore.

As per Box Office India, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection on Day 2 was Rs 10.75 Crore. The movie will pretty sure collect Rs 30 Crore by the weekend which is a good result for the film. Since Ayushmann's last two films have collected Rs 140 Crore and Rs 110 Crore respectively due to which the trade and industry expect huge numbers from this film. At present, Dream Girl has the highest opening for Ayushmann. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has so far collected Rs 19.75 Crore.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a gay love story between Ayushmann aka Kartik and Jitendra Kumar aka Aman. It also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao and hence, the cast of the film also has been able to create a buzz among fans. As per box office collections, Ayushmann’s film has beaten Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the screens on February 21, 2020. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the Box office collections on Day 1 for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 9 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 10.75 Crore

Total Box Office Collection: Rs 19.75 Crore

Credits :Box Office India

