Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 1 Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film takes a good start

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film took a lead and managed to mint good numbers on opening day. As per a report, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan may become Ayushmann’s biggest opener.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Report: Ayushmann Khurrana began his 2020 by breaking yet another stereotype of homophobia with his Friday release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. As per the box office occupancy of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan from morning shows, the film took a good start with 20-25% morning show ticket sale. The same also translated into a good opening day box office collection for Ayushmann as the film may just have given him his biggest opener.

As per Box Office India, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s day 1 collections’ early estimate was recorded between Rs 9.25 to 9.50 Crore nett. Ayushmannn’s film’s box office collections may just beat Dream Girl’s collections if the exact box office collection turns out to be more than the estimates. At present, Dream Girl has the highest opening for Ayushmann. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also got the advantage of releasing on a holiday of Maha Shivratri. Hence, the film performed better the ticket windows.

The Delhi region for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected Rs 2.50 Crore while in East Punjab, the numbers were estimated around Rs 1 Crore. The film’s collections are expected to rise since Ayushmann’s homosexual love story is getting rave reviews from audience. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a gay love story between Ayushmann aka Kartik and Jitendra Kumar aka Aman. It also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao and hence, the cast of the film also has been able to create buzz among fans. As per early box office collection of Day 1, Ayushmann’s film may have just beat Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. However, the exact box office numbers are yet to come. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the Box office collections on Day 1 for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 9.25 to 9.50 Crore

