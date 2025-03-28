Box Office: Ahead of Sikandar's release, revisiting the opening day of Salman Khan's last five movies- Tiger 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3 and more

Salman Khan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Sikandar. The highly-anticipated movie features Salman in the titular role alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and others. Sikandar is expecting to open under Rs 30 crore on Sunday. Ahead of its release, we are revisiting the opening day of Salman's last five theatrical releases.

Lookback At First Day Business Of Salman Khan's Last Five Films: Which Movie Leads The Race?

1. BHARAT

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat was released on June 5, 2019. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer earned Rs 41.5 crore on the opening day at the box office. It is Salman's biggest opener among these five movies.

2. TIGER 3

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 arrived in cinemas on November 12, 2023. The action thriller opened at Rs 41 crore on the first day of its release. It is Salman's second biggest opener as per the list.

3. DABANGG 3

Dabangg 3, the third installment of the Dabangg series, hit the screens on December 20, 2019. Salman Khan-led movie opened at Rs 22.25 crore on the first day at the box office. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar, Dabangg 3 is on the third spot.

4. KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21, 2023. Headlined by Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the action comedy opened at Rs 13.5 crore net on the first day. It stands at fourth position.

5. ANTIM: THE FINAL TRUTH

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Antim: The Final Truth starred Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. Released on November 26, 2021, the action film collected Rs 4.75 crore on its opening day. It is Salman's lowest opener in the list.

Ranking Salman Khan's Aforementioned Movies As Per Their Opening Net India Collections:

Movies Year Of Release Opening Day Net Collections Verdicts Bharat 2019 Rs 41.5 crore Semi Hit Tiger 3 2023 Rs 41 crore Hit Dabangg 3 2019 Rs 22.25 crore Flop Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 2023 Rs 13.5 crore Flop Antim: The Final Truth 2021 Rs 4.75 crore Flop

With Rs 31 crore opening expectations, Sikandar will clinch the third position in the list. It will replace Dabangg 3 which will then take the fourth spot. Are you excited to watch Sikandar in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.