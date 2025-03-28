Sikandar Advance Booking: Salman Khan's mass actioner sells 80,000 tickets in top national chains with 1 day to go
Salman Khan's Sikandar sold over 80,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Check out the details.
Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan in the lead role, is releasing in cinemas this Sunday, March 30. The action entertainer has recorded decent pre-sales so far.
Sikandar sells 80,000 tickets in top multiplex chains; eyes Rs 31 crore
Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar recorded 80,000 admissions in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. Looking at the pace and trends, the movie should aim for final advances in the range of 125K to 150K in the top multiplex chains.
Though this is a better pre-sales than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, it doesn't justify Salman Khan's megastardom. Sikandar's final pre-sales are expected to be far behind Tiger 3's advances, which opened at Rs 41 crore net on the Laxmi Puja day.
As Pinkvilla predicted, the AR Murugadoss directorial is likely to take an opening of Rs 31 crore net at the Indian box office. However, this figure is subject to change depending on the spot bookings, walk-ins, and audience reception.
Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, the movie is among the biggest box office bets from Bollywood this year. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the box office.
Sikandar is in cinemas this Eid
Sikandar is gearing up to hit the silver screen this Eid. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Are you looking forward to Sikandar? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna delivers 4th CONSECUTIVE blockbuster with Chhaava; Sikandar next?