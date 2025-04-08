Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan and Sathyaraj's actioner nets Rs 1.6 crore on second Tuesday

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 10: Sikandar has completed 10 days of its theatrical release today. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the Eid release has maintained a poor hold at the box office. Also starring Sathyaraj, the action drama, which is in its second week, will close its curtains soon. Sikandar earned Rs 1.6 crore on the second Tuesday.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Sikandar collected Rs 89.75 crore in the first week of its release. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer earned Rs 4 crore on the eighth day. This was followed by Rs 1.65 crore in net business on the ninth day.

Now, on Day 10, Sikandar has fetched Rs 1.60 crore net in India. As of now, the cumulative collection of Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture is recorded as Rs 97 crore.

This is to note that today, the tickets for Sikandar were sold at subsidized rates of Rs 99 in top national chains. However, the facility couldn't boost its performance on the second Tuesday.

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 89.75 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 1.65 crore Day 10 Rs 1.60 crore Total Rs 97 crore

Also featuring Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar, Sikandar is likely to end its theatrical run under Rs 100 crore. Despite Salman Khan's star power, the mass actioner has been struggling to score respectable figures.

Sikandar is being panned for its outdated concept, weak storyline, and poor dialogue delivery. The negative word of mouth of the movie is one of the main factors of its lukewarm performance at the box office.

Sikandar is likely to remain behind Sky Force at the end of its run. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's aerial actioner collected an overall business of Rs 109 crore during its theatrical release this year.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you. Have you watched this latest Salman Khan film yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

