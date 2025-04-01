Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 3: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer experiences no growth till afternoon

Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 3: Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is the latest movie to join the list of films running at the box office. The film is shouldered on Salman Khan who plays the titular role of a larger than life hero. The much-hyped film has experienced no growth till the afternoon on the third day of its theatrical run.

Sikandar Fails To Improve In Mid-Day Trends On Day 3

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has been maintaining an average hold at the box office. After witnessing a major drop in the morning, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie has failed to improve its business in the afternoon.

Going by the mid-day trends, the latest actioner is expecting to earn in the range of Rs 13.5 crore on first Tuesday. The evening and night shows will determine its final earnings of the day.

A Brief About Sikandar

Sikandar marks Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss' first ever collaboration. It stars Salman Khan as Sanjay Rajkot aka Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna is cast as his on-screen wife, Saisri Rajkot. Sathyaraj plays the main antagonist, Minister Rakesh Pradhan. The film also features Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and others in crucial roles.

With Sikandar, Salman Khan has made his theatrical return as a lead after two years. He was previously seen in Tiger 3, which released in 2023. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently worked in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. AR Murugadoss has previously helmed Bollywood movies like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Akira.

Sikandar was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Despite the festival, the performance of the film has been moderate so far. Can it improve its business in the coming days. Let's wait and watch.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.