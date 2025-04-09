Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 11: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's film remains LOW-KEY on second Wednesday

Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 11: Sikandar began its journey at the box office during the Eid-ul-Fitr weekend. Released on March 30, 2025, the film is headlined by Salman Khan. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, the action entertainer completed 10 days of its release yesterday. Sikandar has been running on a low-key note.

Sikandar, which marks the first collaboration of Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss, hasn't been able to meet the expectations during its theatrical run. The Eid release, which is now in its second week, has been showing poor trends.

Going by the morning trends, the mass actioner will remain low-key on the second Wednesday. This is to note that the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer earned Rs 97 crore in the last 10 days of its release at the box office.

For a Salman Khan movie, Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture had the potential to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. However, things didn't turn out in its favor. The performance of the action drama was affected by its poor word of mouth. His last release, Tiger 3, which arrived in cinemas on Diwali two years ago, earned Rs 260 crore net business in India back then and emerged as a hit at the box office.

Backed under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of its second week.

Also featuring Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal, Sikandar will now lock horns with an upcoming film, Jaat, at the box office. Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's starrer is arriving in cinemas on April 10, 2025, i.e., tomorrow. Salman Khan's movie is likely to lose screens after Jaat's release. Let's wait and watch how Sikandar sustains itself amid its new competition.

Sikandar is running in theaters globally. Have you watched this Salman Khan film? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

