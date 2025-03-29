Box Office: Can Salman Khan's Sikandar enter the list of highest grossing movies in Bollywood after Chhaava? We decode

When we talk about highest grossing movies of Bollywood, we think of how Stree 2 has been leading as the top performer since its blockbuster run. The list recently got updated after Chhaava's entry. Can Sikandar too become a part of the highest grossers in Bollywood? Let's decode.

Highest Grossers In Bollywood: Stree 2, Jawan, Chhaava And More

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the highest grossing Bollywood movie till date. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the horror comedy earned Rs 585 crore net business in its full run last year. No movie has been able to touch its lifetime collection so far.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is the second highest grosser in the list. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the 2023 actioner boasts of earning Rs 558 crore at the end of its theatrical run.

Next in line is Chhaava which currently stands on the third spot. Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film has earned around Rs 545 crore so far. It is eyeing to surpass Jawan's business while reaching the finish line. Other highest grossers in Bollywood are Gadar 2 (Rs 515 crore), Pathaan (Rs 513 crore), Animal (Rs 500 crore), and Dangal (Rs 374.5 crore).

Can Sikandar Enter The List Of Highest Bollywood Grossers?

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar is expected to open at Rs 28 crore on Sunday, March 30, 2025. However, the walk-in bookings can change the game. Going by Salman's star power, the new movie can easily cross Rs 100 crore at the box office. AR Murugadoss' directorial venture has the potential to enter Rs 200 crore, provided it receives strong word of mouth and is able to bring respectable footfalls in its theatrical run.

As far as Salman Khan's movies are concerned, his highest grossers are Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore) followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 315.5 crore) and then Sultan (Rs 300.75 crore) based on their respective net collections. His filmography is yet to enter Rs 400 crore club.

Sikandar has to replace Dangal to be able to enter the list of top 10 highest grossers in Bollywood. Can it? Let's wait and watch.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.