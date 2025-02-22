Snow White Weekend Projection: Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s Film Eyes USD 65M–85M Opening

Disney’s Snow White, which made its theatrical debut on Friday, February 21, is projected to log an opening weekend between USD 65 million and USD 85 million domestically. The live-action reimagining of the Mouse House’s 1937 animated classic has generated significant buzz, though it faces competition from Captain America: Brave New World and the simultaneous release The Monkey.

Directed by Marc Webb and written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, the film stars Rachel Zegler in the titular role alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Snow White is expected to draw audiences with its blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, following Disney’s pattern of live-action adaptations like The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

While Snow White is leading projections, Captain America 4, now in its holdover run, is expected to rake in USD 30 million for the weekend. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has struggled to gain momentum in certain international markets but remains a significant force in the US.

Additionally, The Monkey, a horror thriller based on Stephen King’s short story, is set to debut with a USD 17 to USD 22 million opening weekend. With a dedicated genre fan base and King’s name attached, the film could carve out its own audience despite the fantasy-heavy box office landscape.

Advertisement

Disney’s live-action films have had mixed results at the box office, with Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin crossing the USD 1 billion threshold, but The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan & Wendy failing to mirror their success. Naturally, all eyes are now on Snow White, which is expected to benefit from a strong family appeal. Its overall success, however, will depend on audience reception and word of mouth.

The film’s marketing campaign has highlighted its visually stunning cinematography, new musical numbers, and a fresh take on the beloved fairy tale—especially the depiction of the seven dwarfs. With a wide theatrical rollout and strong brand recognition, Disney hopes Snow White will follow in the footsteps of previous live-action successes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we return with weekend box office figures on Monday to see how close Snow White, Captain America 4, and The Monkey came to their forecasts.