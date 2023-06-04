Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse sees good growth on first Saturday as it netts Rs 6.20 crores in India

Sony's Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse witnessed a good growth of around 45-50 percent jump on its third day vis-à-vis its first day. The film added around Rs 6.20 crores nett, to take its total in India to Rs 14.05 crores nett. By the end of Sunday, the film will be closing in at around Rs 21 crores nett and that is remarkable for an animated film. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is well on course to emerge as the highest grossing animated film in the country if it holds well over the weekdays.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Has Crossed The Collections Of Its Prequel In India, In Less Than 3 Days

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has crossed the nett collections of its prequel in India in 3 days straight and the lifetime shall probably be almost five times the first part. The performance of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is good in India given the aggressive promotions and higher stakes but across the world, especially domestically, they are unprecedented. For instance, the film literally crossed the weekend collections of its prequel on its first day and it is all set for an over 450 million dollar domestic cume if all goes well. A billion dollar final worldwide total can't at all be ruled out at this point, although it is way too earlyto say, based on the phenomenal audience reactions. Meanwhile, the worldwide first weekend projections are around 225 million dollars.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Got Stiff Competiton From Local Release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse got a notable rival in India, in the form of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is the most preferred movie choice in India for the weekend. Both films have a different set of audience but the competition can't be ignored. Nonetheless, it is a weekend to rejoice for the exhibitors in India as both films have pretty much done more than what the trade expected from them initially.

The day-wise nett India box office collections of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 4.20 cr

Day 2 - Rs 3.65 cr

Day 3 - Rs 6.20 cr

Total = Rs 14.05 crores nett in 3 days in India

