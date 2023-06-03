Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse adds Rs 3.65 crores nett on day 2 in India; Set to cross prequel on 3rd day

Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is performing well in India. In its first 2 days, the film has collected Rs 7.85 crores nett. While the film netted Rs 4.20 crores on day 1, it dropped by around 13 percent on day 2, owing to new local competition. It will see a very good boost on Saturday and Sunday as most animated films in India usually do. The jump on Saturday and Sunday can indicate whether it can become the highest grossing animated film in India or not. It certainly can but it is still a wait and watch as it is difficult to analyse an animated film, even if it is based on the most famous superhero in the country.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Will Cross The Collections Of Its Prequel In India In 3 Days Flat

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is touted as the best Spider-Man film ever made and this should really help ensure that the film has long theatrical legs. It sold over 40,000 tickets in the 3 national chains prior to release. The momentum through the first two days was slow because of the weekday factor and the best single days for animated films should be witnessed on Saturday and Sunday where the film really comes into its own. The first part of the franchise netted around 9 crores and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will trump it early on day 3.

Shubman Gill's Intervention Has Helped The Spider-Man Film Penetrate Deeper In The Indian Market

Shubman Gill has dubbed for the film in Hindi and Punjabi and he is the rising star of the nation. He has dubbed for the Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar and his association to the project has already helped it gain more eyeballs. The producers have aggressively marketed the film in India and have opted for a wide release too. They have released the film in 10 different languages, which is a first for any film in India. Not every language contributes majorly to the box office numbers but it is the right step in order to penetrate deeper in the Indian theatrical market.

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Found Local Competition In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse got local competition in the form of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which has taken a reasonable opening. The audience for both films is different but a competing film can't be overlooked atleast in a market like India. At the global box office, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is well placed to gross around 200 million dollars in its extended first weekend.

The day-wise nett India collections of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 4.20 cr

Day 2 - Rs 3.65 cr

Total = Rs 7.85 cr nett in 2 days.

