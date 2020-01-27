Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha’s film enjoys fair jump on Republic Day

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer witnessed a jump on first Sunday. The Republic Day weekend registered fair collection at the box office for Remo D’Souza’s dance flick.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Report: and seemed to have kicked off their 2020 in style as Street Dancer 3D is running successfully in theatres. The first weekend box office collection of Street Dancer 3D is out and it sure looks good for Varun and Shraddha. The film’s first day collections were Rs 9.50 Crore nett and now after day 3 which was Republic day, Street Dancer 3D has witnessed a fair jump of Rs 17 Crore.

As per Box office India, Varun and Shraddha starrer estimated collected Rs 16-17 Crore on Sunday which was also the Republic Day. The total collections for Street Dancer 3D are estimated at around Rs 39 Crore after the opening weekend. The actual figures will be revealed in a bit. However, based on these, Varun’s film witnessed a significant jump from day one where it barely touched 10-Crore mark at the box office. Due to the national holiday and less competition from the other release, Panga, Street Dancer 3D got a boost after its first day.

(Also Read: Street Dancer 3D Review: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film uses story as prop; Fails to impress)

While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still doing extremely well in theatres and is competing head-on with Varun and Shraddha’s film, Street Dancer 3D also is fighting back and it will be interesting to see how the film performs on first Monday after registering an estimated growth of Rs 29.5 Crore nett after it’s opening day collections. The music of the film is extremely catchy and that has added to the buzz on social media about Varun and Shraddha’s film. It will be interesting to see if the actual figures differ from these estimates. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the Street Dancer 3D Box office Collections in detail:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 9.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 12.50 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 16-17 Crore

Street Dancer 3D Total Box Office Collection - Rs 39 Crore (estimated)

