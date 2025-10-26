Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma wraps extended weekend at Rs 90 crore

Thamma has recorded a roughly 12 per cent spike on Sunday, adding an estimated Rs. 14.50 crore to the tally. The vampire comedy drama wrapped its 6-day extended opening weekend at Rs. 90 crore net in India, cementing a good base. The movie should take advantage of the holiday on Monday in some parts of India, which suggests it will hold well tomorrow. Furthermore, the film is expected to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark by Tuesday.

The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial continues to record the best occupancies in Delhi-UP, Rajasthan, and Mysore. The hold on weekdays will determine how far the movie can go from there on. Since there is no significant release in Hindi until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film will enjoy a clean run until mid-November.

The numbers are fine for the cast and cost involved, but for the IP value involved and festival release, it needed better. For the record, the previous film of the Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe, Stree 2 (2024), went over the Rs. 600 crore mark, emerging as an epic blockbuster. While another film from the universe, Munjya (2024), made a solid Rs. 100 crore. Thamma will cross the lifetime collections of Munjya soon and then will march towards Stree (2018)'s box office cume (Rs. 124 crore). If it keeps on gaining traction in the second and third weeks, Thamma will end up surpassing Stree, emerging as the highest-grossing standalone franchise film of MHCU.

The Day wise box office collections of Thamma are as follows:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 18.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 14.50 cr. Total Rs. 90.00 cr.

The next film in the horror-comedy universe is Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda in the lead role. Makers are also planning a spin-off of a Thamma character, with details kept under wraps.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

