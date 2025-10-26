Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat wraps 6-day extended weekend on an impressive Rs. 43 crore, All eyes on Monday hold

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is looking to collect around Rs. 7.50 crore on its first Sunday, registering a jump of 15 per cent over Saturday business. With such an impressive hold, the movie has wrapped its 6-day extended opening weekend at over Rs. 43.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Although the movie saw continuous drops until Saturday, which was a usual norm for a post-Diwali release. Some parts of India also have a festive holiday on Monday, which is likely to benefit the movie.

As per current trends, the movie will cross the Rs. 45 crore mark tomorrow and take its total cume closer to Rs. 50 crore, marking the end of its opening week on an encouraging note. This could have been its theatrical total; however, the way Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is performing at the box office, its lifetime is now expected to be around the Rs. 70 crore mark, which is a solid figure for the cast and cost involved.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has sustained better than normal. One probable reason is that it being a youth catering film had a lesser Diwali boost than what a family or comedy film would get. As a result, when the festive bump tapered off, the decline was less pronounced. The limited release has also played a role, giving it spillover business. The film is now starting to get shows at some of the single screens in the Hindi belt, which it couldn’t release during the holiday period, and the response is strong even after the delayed release.

Directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat should aim to continue its good run at the box office even on the weekdays. There is no new significant release in the upcoming weekend, barring a couple of re-releases, which should work in favour of the movie. It has already emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Harshavardhan Rane, surpassing Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release)’s entire business in 5 days. Co-starring Sonam Bajwa, the musical romantic drama has bagged a HIT verdict at the box office.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in India are as follows:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.50 cr. Friday Rs. 5.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.50 cr. Total Rs. 43.25 cr.

