Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Cruising Towards 200 Crore Nett in Hindi

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) is looking to collect Rs. 3.75-4 crore nett on its fourth Saturday. That is on par with its business last Saturday, which was adversely affected by pre-Diwali. The film collected very well during Diwali despite competition from two films and losing around 75 per cent of its showcasing. It has continued the same momentum post-Diwali now.

The fourth weekend for the film is headed for Rs. 11 crore nett, against Rs. 12.25 crore last week. The running total after twenty-four days in release stands at Rs. 188 crore nett. It will be around Rs. 192 crore by EOD tomorrow. It is cruising towards Rs. 200 crore nett mark, ETA coming Thursday.

The business for the film can be classified as a SUPER HIT. There were high expectations for the film in the trade circles, which stemmed from the business done by sequels to other South breakouts like Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and Pushpa 2. Those films were universal masala films which travelled well across the Hindi belt. Kantara has a regional feel to it, and its performance is also in line with that, with the best performance in Maharashtra, which neighbours Karnataka. North India is not at the level of its all-India numbers, but even there, the film has posted good numbers.

Overall, Kantara Chapter 1 will end up doing more than 2.5x of the original Kantara in Hindi, which is a remarkable jump. On its first day, it seemed like something Rs. 150 crore might be it for the film. However, it sustained superbly, to now looking to not just surpass Rs. 200 crore nett but also go Rs. 10-15 crore over it.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 102.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 52.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 27.25 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 188.00 cr.

