Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office: Continues to do well, Surpasses Sanam Teri Kasam in 5 Days

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is looking to collect around Rs. 6.50 crore nett on its first Saturday at the Indian box office per early estimate. The jump from Saturday is around 25 per cent, which is lesser than the usual Saturday bump. However, since the film is coming out of the holiday period and Friday still had some holiday benefit going on, this was expected.

There have been drops in collections every day until today, but that is the norm for the post-Diwali period, as holiday impact keeps wearing off every day and business eases off. Deewaniyat has sustained better than normal. One probable reason is that it being a youth catering film had a lesser Diwali boost than what a family or comedy film would get. As a result, when the festive bump tapered off, the decline was less pronounced. The limited release has also played a role, giving it spillover business. The film is now starting to get shows at some of the single screens in the Hindi belt, which it couldn’t release during the holiday period, and the response is strong even after the delayed release.

The five-day total for the film stands at Rs. 35 crore. It has surpassed the full run number of Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) in five days. That would have been an acceptable full run number for this film but now it can do way more. The six-day extended weekend is going to be around Rs. 42 crore. There is also a holiday on Monday in parts of the country, so collections shall hold strongly then as well. It should cross Rs. 50 crore over the extended first week and from there could aim for Rs. 70 crore or so final.

These are fantastic numbers for the cast and cost involved, with the film emerging as a HIT. There was optimism for the film pre-release itself, seeing the response that Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) and Saiyaara got earlier this year. One common factor behind all three is HIT MUSIC. The significance of music in Hindi cinema cannot be overstated. The decline in the quality of music is one of the major reasons behind the downfall of the business that we have seen lately.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in India are as follows:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.25 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Total Rs. 35.00 cr.

