Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 wraps 4th weekend adding Rs. 11 crore, assures entry in Rs. 200 crore club

Kantara: Chapter 1 has witnessed another good day at the box office, adding an estimated Rs. 4.50 crore on its fourth Sunday (Day 25). The spike from Saturday is roughly around 10-12 per cent, while it is around 15 per cent drop from its third Sunday. That means the movie is holding very well post Diwali. The movie added around Rs. 11.50 crore to the tally in its 4th weekend, after registering an extended opening week of Rs. 102 crore, followed by Rs. 52 crore and Rs. 27.25 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively. The running total cume of Kantara: Chapter 1 has reached Rs. 192.75 crore net by the end of its 25th day.

It needs Rs. 8 crore more to hit the Rs. 200 crore net mark in Hindi. Going by the current trends, the mythological saga will enter the double-century club before ending its 4th week. The movie can be classified as a Super Hit venture. At one point, it seemed that it would end its theatrical run around the Rs. 150 crore mark. However, the movie witnessed an impressive run, escalating its lifetime target to around Rs. 210-215 crore net in Hindi.

A section of the trade was expecting the Rishab Shetty starrer to perform like other breakout sequels like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2. Unlike these universal masala films, Kantara: Chapter 1 has a regional feel to it, which limited its box office performance in the Hindi regions. Nevertheless, the Hombale Films’ production venture emerged as a big success despite not performing to its full potential in the North Hindi belt. Maharashtra remained the best performing region for Kantara: Chapter 1's Hindi dubbed version.



The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India are as follows:



Day Nett

Week One (8 days) Rs. 102.00 cr.

Week Two Rs. 52.00 cr.

Week Three Rs. 27.25 cr.



4th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr.

4th Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr.

4th Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr.



Total Rs. 192.75 cr

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.