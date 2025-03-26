The Diplomat Box Office India Day 13: John Abraham's action thriller nets Rs 60 lakh on second Wednesday; to complete 2 weeks tomorrow

The Diplomat, starring John Abraham in the lead role, is running parallel to Chhaava and Tumko Meri Kasam. It has been performing below expectations as it received positive word of mouth for its narrative. The Diplomat will complete two weeks of its theatrical run tomorrow.

The Diplomat Fetches Rs 60 Lakh On Day 13

Also starring Sadia Khateeb, The Diplomat has earned Rs 60 lakh net in India on second Wednesday. It has fared Rs 5 lakh lesser than what it earned on second Tuesday, i.e. Rs 65 lakh.

The Diplomat has earned Rs 8 crore in the second week so far. In the first week, John Abraham's headliner earned Rs 19.5 crore. It has earned a cumulative collection of Rs 27.5 crore net in India.

Net India Collection Of The Diplomat Till 2nd Wednesday Are As Follows:

Week/Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 19.5 crore Second Friday Rs 1.25 crore Second Saturday Rs 2.25 crore Second Sunday Rs 2.5 crore Second Monday Rs 75 lakh Second Tuesday Rs 65 lakh Second Wednesday Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 27.5 crore

The Diplomat To Complete Two Weeks Tomorrow

The Diplomat which explores the themes of diplomacy, will finish two weeks of its theatrical run on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Directed by Shivam Nair, the political thriller has been scoring lesser than Chhaava but better as compared to Tumko Meri Kasam on day-wise basis.

Penned by Ritesh Shah, The Diplomat, which also features Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra, is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations. The film stars John Abraham as Indian diplomat, JP Singh, who serves the position of Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Sadia Khateeb is cast as Uzma Ahmed, who claims to be an Indian citizen after being abducted and forcefully married to a Pakistani man.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

The Diplomat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for John Abraham's film yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.