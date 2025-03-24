The Diplomat Box Office India Day 11: John Abraham's political thriller nets Rs 75 lakh; emerges his 3rd highest grosser post COVID

The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair, has been an average performer at the box office. Led by John Abraham, the film is relying on its strong narrative and his performance. Also starring Sadia Khateeb, the political thriller has entered its second week. Let's check how it performed on second Monday.

The Diplomat Earns Rs 75 Lakh On Second Monday

Backed by John Abraham's production banner, JA Entertainment along with T-Series, The Diplomat has collected Rs 75 lakh on 11th day at the box office. The second weekend of the political thriller coincided with the arrival of the Indian Premier League.

John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb-starrer started its box office journey on a good note, however, the film faced fluctuations in its business later on. In the first week, Shivam Nair's helmer earned Rs 19.5 crore net.

The cume collection of The Diplomat now stands at Rs 26.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

Net India Collections Of The Diplomat Are As Follows:

Week/Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 19.5 crore Second Friday Rs 1.25 crore Second Saturday Rs 2.25 crore Second Sunday Rs 2.5 crore Second Monday Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 26.25 crore

The Diplomat Is John Abraham's 3rd Highest Grosser Post COVID

The Diplomat, which is slowly reaching Rs 30 crore, has become John Abraham's third highest grosser in post-COVID times. It has surpassed the lifetime net businesses of Mumbai Saga (Rs 17.25 crore), Satyameva Jayate 2 (Rs 13 crore), and Attack (Rs 14.25 crore).

The Diplomat is yet to cross the earnings of Ek Villain Returns which earned Rs 39.75 crore during its release. At Rs 513 crore, Pathaan is his highest grosser after COVID.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

