The Diplomat Box Office India Day 11: John Abraham's political thriller nets Rs 75 lakh; emerges his 3rd highest grosser post COVID
The Diplomat has earned a net business of Rs 75 lakh on second Monday at the box office. John Abraham-starrer was released on March 14, 2025.
The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair, has been an average performer at the box office. Led by John Abraham, the film is relying on its strong narrative and his performance. Also starring Sadia Khateeb, the political thriller has entered its second week. Let's check how it performed on second Monday.
The Diplomat Earns Rs 75 Lakh On Second Monday
Backed by John Abraham's production banner, JA Entertainment along with T-Series, The Diplomat has collected Rs 75 lakh on 11th day at the box office. The second weekend of the political thriller coincided with the arrival of the Indian Premier League.
John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb-starrer started its box office journey on a good note, however, the film faced fluctuations in its business later on. In the first week, Shivam Nair's helmer earned Rs 19.5 crore net.
The cume collection of The Diplomat now stands at Rs 26.25 crore net at the Indian box office.
Net India Collections Of The Diplomat Are As Follows:
|Week/Days
|India Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 19.5 crore
|Second Friday
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Second Saturday
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Second Sunday
|Rs 2.5 crore
|Second Monday
|Rs 75 lakh
|Total
|Rs 26.25 crore
The Diplomat Is John Abraham's 3rd Highest Grosser Post COVID
The Diplomat, which is slowly reaching Rs 30 crore, has become John Abraham's third highest grosser in post-COVID times. It has surpassed the lifetime net businesses of Mumbai Saga (Rs 17.25 crore), Satyameva Jayate 2 (Rs 13 crore), and Attack (Rs 14.25 crore).
The Diplomat is yet to cross the earnings of Ek Villain Returns which earned Rs 39.75 crore during its release. At Rs 513 crore, Pathaan is his highest grosser after COVID.
The Diplomat In Cinemas
The Diplomat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for John Abraham's film yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
