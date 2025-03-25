Chhaava Box Office India Day 40: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama continues WINNING RUN; adds Rs 1.10 crore on 6th Tuesday
Vicky Kaushal's period drama Chhaava added Rs 1.10 crore to the tally on its 6th Tuesday. Deets Inside.
Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is near its theatrical end. The blockbuster movie performed like a hurricane and is now heading towards its finish line.
Chhaava grosses Rs 1.10 crore on Day 40; cume heads towards finish line
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava recently stormed past the Rs 540 crore mark at the Indian box office. The historical drama added another Rs 1.10 crore to the tally on Day 40, taking the total cume to Rs 541.10 crore net in India.
Looking at its pace, the movie should wrap its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 550 crore with the arrival of Salman Khan's Sikandar this Eid. Adapted from a Marathi novel, Chava, the blockbuster film produced by Dinesh Vijan, is the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Bollywood so far. For the unversed, the movie unfolds the unsung saga of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
Net India Box Office Collections Of Chhaava Are Mentioned Below:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 81 crore
|Week 4
|Rs 38 crore
|Week 5
|Rs 30.50 crore
|Sixth Friday
|Rs 2 crore
|Sixth Saturday
|Rs 3.5 crore
|Sixth Sunday
|Rs 3.75 crore
|Sixth Monday
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Sixth Tuesday
|Rs 1.10 crore
|Total
|Rs 541.10 crore
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Salaar Re-Release Worldwide Box Office: Prabhas' gritty actioner performs reasonably well in re-run