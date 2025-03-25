The Diplomat Box Office Day 12: John Abraham's political thriller maintains steady hold; adds Rs 65 lakh on 2nd Tuesday
John Abraham's The Diplomat added Rs 65 lakh on Day 12, bringing its total net income to Rs 26.90 crore in India. Check out the details.
John Abraham's latest release, The Diplomat, is in its second week. The political thriller directed by Shivam Nair is holding up decently at the box office.
The Diplomat adds Rs 65 lakh on 2nd Tuesday; Cume approaches the Rs 30 crore mark
Co-starring Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi, The Diplomat collected Rs 19.50 crore in its opening week and Rs 6 crore in its second weekend. As expected, the movie witnessed a major drop on the second Monday and collected Rs 75 lakh.
Following the same, it could add another Rs 65 lakh to the tally today on Day 12 (second Tuesday). The total cume of The Diplomat now stands at Rs 26.90 crore net at the Indian box office. Looking at its trends, the movie should wrap its theatrical run around Rs 30 crore as Salman Khan's Sikandar is arriving full force to grab most of the screens.
Produced by JA Entertainments, The Diplomat met with superlative word-of-mouth. However, the positive reception couldn't turn into the much-needed numbers at the box office, mainly due to less awareness among the audience. Moreover, a significant chunk of the audience prefers such political thrillers on OTT platforms.
Net India Collections Of The Diplomat Are As Follows:
|Week/Days
|India Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 19.5 crore
|Second Friday
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Second Saturday
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Second Sunday
|Rs 2.5 crore
|Second Monday
|Rs 75 lakh
|Second Tuesday
|Rs 65 lakh
|Total
|Rs 26.90 crore
The Diplomat In Cinemas
The Diplomat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for John Abraham's film yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Sikandar Advance Booking: Salman Khan's mass actioner embarks on a GOOD start; sells 16,000 tickets in top national chains