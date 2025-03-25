Tumko Meri Kasam Box Office Day 5: Esha Deol, Anupam Kher's movie hits NEW LOW; nets Rs 4 lakh on 2nd Tuesday
Starring Esha Deol, Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, and Adah Sharma, Tumko Meri Kasam earned a total of Rs 54 lakh in its first five days of release.
Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Vikram Bhatt and starring Esha Deol, Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, and Ishwak Singh, was released in cinemas last weekend. However, the movie couldn't impress the audience.
Tumko Meri Kasam adds Rs 4 lakh on 2nd Tuesday; Heading for an unfortunate end
Bankrolled by Indira Entertainment, Tumko Meri Kasam opened with Rs 15 lakh on its debut day. However, the courtroom drama showed no sign of growth and could only earn Rs 45 lakh in its opening weekend.
The movie dropped on the first Monday and could only collect Rs 5 lakh. As per estimates, Tumko Meri Kasam witnessed another drop today on Day 5 and collected a mere Rs 4 lakh. With this, the 5-day total cume of Tumko Meri Kasam stands at Rs 54 lakh net at the Indian box office.
Going by the low box office trends, Tumko Meri Kasam is heading for a disastrous end at the box office. It is another OTT-intended movie after Superboys Of Malegon, which tried its luck at the cinemas. The Anupam Kher starrer movie should leave the cinemas with the arrival of Sikandar this Eid.
Net India Box Office Collection Of Tumko Meri Kasam Are As Follows:
|Days
|Net India Business
|Day 1
|Rs 15 lakh
|Day 2
|Rs 15 lakh
|Day 3
|Rs 15 lakh
|Day 4
|Rs 5 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 4 lakh
|Total
|Rs 54 lakh
Tumko Meri Kasam In Cinemas
Tumko Meri Kasam is playing in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
