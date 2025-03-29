The Diplomat Box Office India Day 16: John Abraham's movie shows improvement; nets Rs 95 lakh on third Saturday

The Diplomat has been running in cinemas for more than two weeks. Starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, the political thriller arrived in theaters amid the holdover release of Chhaava. It will now be impacted with the release of Sikandar in its third week. The Diplomat has witnessed a jump in its business today.

The Diplomat Collects Rs 95 Lakh On Day 16

Backed under the banners of T-Series and JA Entertainment, The Diplomat earned Rs 19.5 crore in the first week of its release. In the second week, the political thriller collected Rs 8.55 crore net business. A day after earning Rs 55 lakh, John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb-starrer witnessed a 70 percent jump in its collection as it received better footfalls on the weekend.

The Diplomat has fetched a net business of Rs 95 lakh on third Saturday, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 29.5 crore.

Here's How Much The Diplomat Has Earned Till 3rd Saturday:

Week/Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 19.5 crore Week 2 Rs 8.55 crore Third Friday Rs 55 lakh Third Saturday Rs 95 lakh Total Rs 29.5 crore

More About The Diplomat

The Diplomat has touched Rs 30 crore so far. It is yet to be seen how Shivam Nair's movie performs on Sunday. Going by Salman Khan's stardom, Sikandar is expected to take over the screens of John Abraham's movie and thus affecting the latter's business.

The Diplomat has received positive reception among cinephiles for its strong narrative. Also, John Abraham is being praised for his powerful performance. John plays the role of JP Singh, an Indian diplomat who goes on a mission to send Sadia Khateeb's character Uzma Ahmed back to India through Wagah Border.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

