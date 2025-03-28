The Diplomat Box Office India Day 15: John Abraham-fronted political drama to lose screens after Sikandar's entry; nets Rs 55 lakh on third Friday

Starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, The Diplomat has been an average performer since its release. Despite receiving good word of mouth, the political drama has not been able to mint respectable business at the box office. The performance of the film remains dull on the third Friday as well.

The Diplomat Reaches Closer To Rs 30 Crore

The Diplomat has been struggling to maintain a strong hold at the box office with its business declining on day-wise basis. In the first week, John Abraham-starrer earned Rs 19.5 crore net in India. In the second week, the collection stood at Rs 8.55 crore.

Now, as it enters the third weekend, the political thriller has not been able to improve its footfalls. On Day 15, it has collected Rs 55 lakh net which is same as its business on the 14th day.

Also featuring Sadia Khateeb, The Diplomat has reached closer to Rs 30 crore while recording Rs 28.6 crore collection in the 15 days.

Here's How Much The Diplomat Has Earned In Two Weeks:

Week/Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 19.5 crore Week 2 Rs 8.55 crore Third Friday Rs 55 lakh Total Rs 28.6 crore

The Diplomat To Be Affected By Sikandar's Entry

Backed under the banners of T-Series and JA Entertainment, The Diplomat is likely to lose screen count on Sunday. Sikandar, which will be released on March 30, 2025, will take over major screens across India. Salman Khan's upcoming entertainer is expected to open under the range of Rs 30 crore.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shivam Nair's directorial has been performing better than Tumko Meri Kasam. Speaking of which, Vikram Bhatt's helmer will be out from theaters after Sikandar enters the box office market.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

The Diplomat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for John Abraham's film yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question