The Diplomat Box Office Trends Day 16: John Abraham-starrer shows nominal growth on third Saturday before Sikandar's release

The Diplomat, which arrived in cinemas on March 14, has received positive reception for its strong narrative. Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, the political thriller is headlined by John Abraham who has been receiving praise for his powerful performance. Also starring Sadia Khateeb, The Diplomat has shown nominal growth before being hit by Sikandar's wave this weekend.

The Diplomat Witnesses Nominal Growth On Day 16

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat has been a decent performer at the box office. John Abraham-starrer arrived amid the holdover release, Chhaava and was affected by its strong performance. The business of the political drama had not been able to rise due to lack of footfalls as many cinegoers have preferred to watch Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster movie instead.

Meanwhile, after entering in its third weekend, The Diplomat has witnessed a nominal growth on the 16th day. Going by the trends, it is expected to witness a jump of 70 percent on third Saturday. The movie, which also features Sadia Khateeb in a crucial role, earned Rs 28.6 crore net business in 15 days.

The Diplomat To Get Hit By Sikandar's Wave Tomorrow

Produced under the banners of T-Series and JA Entertainment, The Diplomat will be hit by the upcoming wave of Sikandar. The business tends to go slower after the release of Salman Khan's highly-anticipated movie. Penned by Ritesh Shah, the film also features Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

The Diplomat stars John Abraham as JP Singh, an Indian diplomat working in Pakistan. His character serves as the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan. Sadia Khateeb is cast as Uzma Ahmed, a woman seeking repatriation to India who claims to be the citizen of our nation.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

The Diplomat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for John Abraham's film yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

