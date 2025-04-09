Jaat Advance Booking: Sunny Deol's mass actioner records average pre-sales; sells 20,000 tickets in top chains for opening day

Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, is hitting the cinemas tomorrow, on 10 April. The mass action drama directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni has a decent buzz among the audience and is expected to fare well at the box office. However, a lot will depend on the spot booking and walk-in audience, as the advance booking couldn't witness the much-needed push.

The advance booking for Jaat remained very average in the multiplex chains. On the opening day, Jaat sold over 20,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis. If the movie had been promoted well among the audience, it should have registered much better pre-sales.

The marketing and promotional strategy of Mythri Movie Makers has been very dull for the Sunny Deol starrer. Though the teaser and trailer landed well, no songs could hit the right chords with the audience. However, word-of-mouth and audience reception will make or break the movie. If the content clicks with the crowd, the masses will lap it up and celebrate the OG action Superstar of Bollywood.

For the uninitiated, Sunny Deol is returning to the big screens after the super success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office. Based on current trends and advance bookings, Jaat is expected to open with Rs 7 crore only.

Jaat in cinemas

Co-starring Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others, Jaat is hitting the cinemas this weekend. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

