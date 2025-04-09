Box Office: Mammootty's Bazooka pre-release teaser out, Kerala pre-sales surpass Rs 1 crore

When Megastar Mammootty steps into action mode, the buzz isn’t far behind. And with Bazooka, it’s safe to say the fuse is already lit. Set to hit screens this Thursday (April 10th), this high-stakes Malayalam thriller directed by debutant Deeno Dennis has already made waves even before its first showtime. And with industry heavyweight Gautham Vasudev Menon sharing screen space with the megastar, expectations are sky-high.

Advertisement

Riding on the momentum of its just-dropped pre-release teaser, Bazooka has stormed past the Rs 1 crore mark in Kerala advance bookings. This is a stellar feat considering the buzz typically spikes after the release in the Malayalam market. In under seven hours, the teaser raced toward 2 million views on YouTube, proving yet again that Mammootty's pull among Kerala youth is no fluke but only fandom in full form.

The teaser itself doesn’t reveal much, but what it does offer is enough: stylized visuals, moody aesthetics, and a brooding Mammootty in full-blown action mode. The film also marks an exciting pivot for Gautham Vasudev Menon, who plays Benjamin Joshua, a cop with a heavy presence in the story. “I still have the Dominic hangover,” Gautham quipped in a recent interview, referring to his lingering awe after sharing scenes with Mammootty. That one line alone is now doing the rounds across social media, further fueling the hype.

Advertisement

While Bazooka competes in a crowded release week as it collides head-on with titles like Alappuzha Gymkhana, Good Bad Ugly, and Maranamass in theaters, the Mammootty factor is clearly working its magic. Strong pre-sales, a magnetic lead, and a slick promotional strategy make this one of the more anticipated releases of the season.

And as the clock ticks closer to showtime, one thing’s for sure: Bazooka isn’t arriving quietly. It’s thundering into theaters, and the explosion is just getting started and all eyes are on its Box Office numbers and records now.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana rakes in Rs 65 lakh in Day 1 advance sales ahead of showdown