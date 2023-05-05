The Kerala Story sells 32,000 tickets in national chains in advance; 5th highest for a Hindi film in 2023

Adah Sharma led The Kerala Story has had a very good start at the ticket counters based on the advance tickets sold in the three national multiplex chains. PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have cumulatively sold over 32,000 tickets as on the midnight preceding its release. These number of tickets for a film of this sort are unheard of and a good enough reason for it is the controversy that it has found itself in. The opening of the film, based on the advances, seems to be heading towards a number of over Rs 5 crores nett and it can go even higher.

The Kerala Story Has Sold 32,000 Tickets In Advance, In 3 National Multiplex Chains

32,000 tickets in national chains means that The Kerala Story has secured the fifth highest advance bookings of the year, after Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Bholaa. It is well ahead of Shehzada, Selfiee and other Hindi films that released this year and that talks a lot about films that find themselves in a controversy. We have previously seen how films like The Kerala Story have blown up at the box office and the most recent example is The Kashmir Files last year, that did an unprecedented business of almost Rs 250 crores nett in India.

The Kerala Story Releases Alongside The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3

The Kerala Story hits theatres today, that is on the 5th of May, 2023. The film's prospects don't look bleak at all considering the advance bookings. It is locking horns with a Hollywood biggie, The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, which has also registered good advance bookings, as is the case with most Marvel films. The cumulative collections look to go well over the Rs 10 crore nett India mark the very least, ensuring that it is a good Friday for the exhibitors of India, atleast.

You can watch The Kerala Story at a theatre near you from today.

