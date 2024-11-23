The Sabarmati Report 2nd Saturday Box Office: Vikrant Massey starrer could emerge a success story; jumps by 65 percent

The Sabarmati Report, which hit the screens on November 15, 2024, is making a loud noise on the Internet. Based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, the political thriller opened to decent word of mouth. It stars actor Vikrant Massey of the 12th Fail fame in the lead role. Also featuring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in crucial roles, The Sabarmati Report clashed with the re-release of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Gladiator II at the box office.

The Sabarmati Report Earns Rs 2.30 Crore; Witnesses Massive Jump

The Sabarmati Report experienced solid growth in its collection on Day 9. According to the early estimates, Vikrant Massey-starrer minted Rs 2.30 crore on the second Saturday of its release. The Day 9 collection rose to 65 percent higher than the eighth day, which was Rs 1.40 crore. The cume collection of the recently released political thriller now stands at around Rs 15 crore (Rs 14.95 crore) net in India.

Dheeraj Sarna's directorial collected Rs 11.25 crore net in the first week of its release. The film is likely to emerge as a success at the box office.

Overall India's Net Collections Of The Sabarmati Report Are As Follows:

Day/Week Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 11.25 crore 2nd Friday Rs 1.40 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 2.30 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 14.95 crore (Estimates) in nine days

Here's How PM Narendra Modi Reacted To The Sabarmati Report

Recently, PM Narendra Modi appreciated Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report on X (formerly Twitter). PM Modi tweeted that the "truth is coming out". Later, Vikrant took to Instagram to acknowledge the prime minister for his "positive words" and mentioned how his appreciation proves that the team is on the right path.

The Sabarmati Report Is Tax-Free In Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, And More

The Sabarmati Report has been exempted from entertainment tax in various Indian states, including Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh. It is yet to see how it will fare at the box office for the entire weekend while running parallel with Pushpa's re-release. Vikrant-starrer is expected to trend well until the release of Pushpa: The Rule on December 2.

The Sabarmati Report In Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

