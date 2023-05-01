The Super Mario Bros. Movie becomes 11th animated film to breach 1 billion dollars; First since Frozen 2

Universal, Illumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie has crossed 1 billion dollars at the worldwide box office, just as it was expected to. It is the first animated film to cross a billion dollars since Frozen 2 in 2019. The film took a phenomenal opening at the worldwide box office of 377 million dollars in its first extended weekend, way higher than what it was projected to earn. It piped Frozen 2 to become the highest opening weekend grosser for an animated film. As on the 30th of April, the film has grossed 490 million in the United States and Canada, and over 530 million from other territories, for a cume of 1.022 billion dollars.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is The Highest Grossing Film Of 2023 So Far

The Super Mario Bros. Movie already is the highest grossing film of 2023 so far. It is the highest grossing video game movie of all time and this just shows the popularity of the brand. The brand keeps getting bigger by the day. It is the 11th animated film and the 52nd film of all time to hit the billion dollar mark and by the end of the year, we can expect a few more films to add this coveted list. The incredible performance of the film instills faith in filmmakers that the audiences are ready to turn up in hoards for films that are worth their time and money. With the advent of digital, it did feel that pulling crowds to theatres was difficult, but there are a pick of films that are able to do great business, despite the robust competition posed by the streamers.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Heading Towards Becoming The Second Highest Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

With the way that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is trending, it seems that the film has a very bright chance to break into the list of the 25 highest grossers of all time, ending its business in the range of 1.2 billion dollars. It is currently the 10th highest animated film of all time, and by the end of its run, it can become the second highest animated film, unless something very dramatic happens from here.

The pick of the territories where The Super Mario Bros. Movie has done its highest business, are as follows:-



USA & Canada - 490 million

Mexico - 73 million

United Kingdom - 56 million

Germany - 44 million

France - 41 million

Australia - 31 million

Spain - 22 million

China - 21 million

Brazil - 20.5 million

Italy - 19.5 million

