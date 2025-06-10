Thug Life Day 6 India Box Office: Kamal Haasan starrer continues free falling on first Tuesday; Grosses Rs 1.75 crore

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s much-hyped gangster drama Thug Life continued its disappointing run at the Indian box office, with early estimates suggesting a paltry Rs 1.75-2 crore gross on its sixth day, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Following a dismal first Monday that saw collections plummet to Rs 2.25 crore, the film’s downward spiral is showing no signs of recovery, marking it as one of the biggest theatrical disasters for the iconic actor-director duo.

Advertisement

After an extended opening weekend that amassed Rs 40.75 crore (with Rs 33 crore from Tamil Nadu and Rs 7.75 crore from the rest of India), Thug Life failed to manage even decent collections over the weekdays. The film’s Day 6 collections indicate outright rejection by audiences. Tamil Nadu, the film’s strongest market, continues to contribute the lion’s share, but even there, occupancies have dwindled, with daily occupancies of under 20 on average. The Hindi and Telugu markets have contributed negligibly.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Thug Life in India are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 17.00 cr.

Friday - Rs. 7.50 cr.

Saturday - Rs. 8.75 cr.

Sunday - Rs. 7.50 cr.

Monday Rs 2.25 cr.

Tuesday Rs 1.75 cr.

Total - Rs. 44.75 cr. gross in 6 days

The film, starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, and others, was expected to redeem Haasan’s box office standing after the underwhelming Indian 2, which grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide and was deemed a disaster. However, Thug Life is trending even lower, with a projected India gross total of under Rs 60 crore and a global gross total of below Rs 100 crore. This is a far cry from Haasan’s blockbuster Vikram, which stormed the box office three years ago.

Advertisement

The absence of a Karnataka release, due to controversy over Haasan’s remarks on the Kannada language definitely dented its performance, but the loss in potential is under Rs 5 crore seeing the rejection that the movie has seen.

In contrast, Housefull 5, which released a day after Thug Life, has already surpassed Rs 100 crore in India and is eyeing a Rs 200 crore global finish, highlighting the stark gap in audience reception. While Thug Life’s non-theatrical deals ensure producers avoid financial losses, the film’s theatrical failure is a significant blow for Haasan and Ratnam, whose reunion after Nayakan carried very sky-high expectations.

With collections now barely holding on, Thug Life is set to wrap its theatrical run as one of 2025’s biggest disappointments. Have you watched the crime-actioner? Share your thoughts below. Also, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

ALSO READ: Thug Life 1st Monday India Box Office: Kamal Haasan's movie grosses an irredeemable Rs 2.25 crore on day 5