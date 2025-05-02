Thunderbolts Day 2 India Box Office Trends: Marvel's ambitious flick eyes steady run at low levels

Marvel Studios’ latest release, Thunderbolts, continues to see a lukewarm response in India. After opening to a modest Rs 2.60 crore nett on Day 1, early trends for Day 2 suggest the film is headed for an estimated Rs 1.90 crore nett collection. While the drop is not drastic, it places the film in the low-performing zone, far from the roaring Marvel openings of the past.

The Jake Schreier directorial, which features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in key roles, is positioned as a major chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the film hasn’t managed to spark significant interest among Indian audiences. Even though the reviews have been generally positive and the production value remains top-tier, the footfalls in Indian theaters remain limited.

Thunderbolts’ performance continues a recent trend in India where Hollywood tentpoles are struggling to gain traction. Earlier this year, Captain America: Brave New World opened to dismal numbers, and Disney’s Snow White also fell flat. In contrast, it was Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar reissue in February and again in March that managed to draw sizable crowds, reaffirming Indian audiences’ enduring loyalty to filmmakers like him and James Cameron.

The decline in Marvel’s draw in India can partly be attributed to the absence of the MCU’s iconic A-team, consisting of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and Tom Holland, in their recent ventures. These actors once formed the backbone of the superhero house’s dominance in the country, and their absence from Phase Five offerings such as Thunderbolts is clearly being felt.

Thunderbolts, for those unversed, follows a group of antiheroes forced together on a mission that could open the doors for their redemption. The film is trying to hold on to whatever momentum it has, but with collections dipping on Day 2, it is clear the film is headed for a modest run unless something changes over the weekend.

As of now, Thunderbolts seems set for a performance well below the heights of Marvel’s previous blockbusters.

Elsewhere in Asia, too, the film is performing modestly. In parts of Europe, the case is the same. Regardless, Thunderbolts is eyeing a global opening weekend in the vicinity of USD 130 million, with USD 70 to 75 million from the States alone.

