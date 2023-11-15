Tiger 3 Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film collects Rs 235 crore

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3 has scored a global opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 235 crore as per early estimates. After scoring Rs 92 crore on the opening day, the Maneesh Sharma directorial collected Rs 83 crore on Monday and Rs 60 crore on Tuesday, taking the 3-day total collections in the range of Rs 235 crore.

Tiger 3 scores third biggest opening weekend of all time

The aforementioned collections include approximately Rs 17 crore, which the film earned from premiere shows on Saturday. Talking of all India Nett, Tiger 3 opened to an excellent start of Rs 43.50 crore on Sunday, followed by Rs 59.25 crore on Monday and Rs 41.50 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to Rs 143.25 crore. The nationwide gross of Tiger 3 stands at Rs 172 crore.

Talking of the overseas business, Tiger 3 opened at USD 4.75 Million (Rs 40 crore) including the premiere shows on Sunday, followed by USD 1.55 Million (Rs 13.25 crore) on Monday and USD 1.25 Million (Rs 11 crore) on Tuesday. The weekend of Tiger 3 stands at USD 7.55 Million (Rs 64.25 crore). The total is the biggest to date for both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, as also the third biggest of all time for a film of Hindi origin after two Shah Rukh Khan starrers Jawan (Rs 380crore) and Pathaan (Rs 314 crore).

Tiger 3 Global Opening Weekend Box Office Collections

India Gross: Rs 172 crore

Overseas: Rs 64.25 crore

Total: Rs 235 crore (Estimates)

Tiger 3 will aim at a four-day global total in the vicinity of Rs 270 crore, and the target for the global opening weekend will be around the Rs 350 crore mark. The three-day business of Tiger 3 is excellent on the face of it, however, the issue is with the trend and one needs to see if the film can sustain and put up a big total in the long run.

