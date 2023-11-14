Tiger 3 Opening Weekend Box Office: Salman Khan’s film collects Rs 140 crore in 3 days in India

After scoring Rs 99.25 crore on its first two days, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Tiger 3 has collected in the range of Rs 40.00 to 42.00 crore on its third day as per estimates, taking the opening weekend collections in the vicinity of Rs 140 crore. It’s the third biggest weekend of all time after Jawan and Pathaan, scoring better than films like Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai, on par with the 3-day biz of KGF 2. While the numbers in isolation are massive and among the top 3 of all time, the trend from Wednesday will tell us where it goes.

Tiger 3 scores biggest opening weekend for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

On Tuesday, the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis are headed to collect in the vicinity of Rs 16 to 18 crore, which would be in the same range as the opening day. There are some circuits like Gujarat, which has shown robust growth on account of Hindu New Year, but there are Northern and Southern Belts which are below the first day. Mumbai City is flat, whereas Rajasthan, CP, and CI have shown gains over the opening day. Tiger 3 has scored the biggest opening weekend till date for both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

With all the ups and downs through the circuits, the third day business will be in a range similar to the opening day and the final figure would depend on how big do the Holiday Markets over-index for South and North. With this trend, the hopes of another Rs 500 crore in 2023 have gone for a toss and now one needs to see how far does the film put itself in the long run. The hold on Thursday and Friday will tell us the picture on the final number of Tiger 3, but the big blockbuster numbers are certainly not in the reach now.

Holds on Thursday & Friday will give an idea on lifetime of Tiger 3

Independently, these are still humongous number as no one except Shah Rukh Khan has managed to do what Tiger 3 has done in 3 days, and but one expected better trend from Tiger 3 through the holiday period. The business on Bhaidooj (Wednesday) will be hit by India vs New Zealand match and then there will be another dent on Sunday if India reaches the finals.

The Diwali Holiday’s too have played different this year with Amavasya on Monday, causing a divided holiday from state-to-state basis. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tiger 3.

NOTE: The article will be updated with estimates by 11.30 PM based on the actuals at National Chains

