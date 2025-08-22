Coolie vs War 2 Day 9 India Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth's movie maintains lead over Hrithik-Jr NTR actioner on 2nd Friday

The Coolie vs War 2 clash turned out to be a dull affair after all the hype and exciting around it. We still have a clear winner and that's Coolie. With a lead of over Rs 30 crore gross in India, and another Rs 90 crore internationally, the Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj movie is way ahead. However, there's no denying that both movies have failed to live up to their hype, with combined lifetime India collections expected to be Rs 550 crore and lifetime worldwide collections looking to be around 825 crore or so.

Coolie And War 2 Both Underwhelm At The Box Office, But Former Is Still A Clear Winner

Coolie added Rs 5 crore gross to its tally while War 2 added Rs 4 crore. The prebookings for Coolie for the weekend are more encouraging than that of War 2, and so the lead of Coolie is set to increase. Internationally, War 2 is now putting up better collections now. It won't be surprising if War 2 manages to pull things back a little at the international box office. But that's not saying much as it is a big underperformer.

The Day Wise India Gross Box Office Comparison between Coolie and War 2 Are As Under

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 75.50 crore Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 63 crore Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 46.25 crore Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 40.50 crore Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 13 crore Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10 crore Rs 10.50 crore Wednesday Rs 7.25 crore Rs 6 crore Thursday Rs 5.50 crore Rs 5 crore Friday Rs 5 crore Rs 4 crore Total Rs 266 crore gross in 8 days Rs 235 crore gross in 9 days

Coolie And War 2 Won't Be Able To Completely Utilise The Open 2nd Weekend Due To Mixed To Negative Word Of Mouth

Regardless of the open weekend, both Coolie and War 2 won't be able to completely utilise it. With better word of mouth, atleast Coolie could have reached Rs 500 crore worldwide and secured itself a hit verdict. War 2, even with a better word of mouth, would likely struggle to reach to numbers where producer YRF could book profits.

Coolie And War 2 In Theatres

